South Africa vs Australia 2020 News
Australia whitewashed by South Africa despite Labuschagne's maiden ODI ton
Marnus Labuschagne's maiden century in the 50-over format went in vain as South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets on Saturday to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Potchefstroom.Batting
Klaasen maiden ton powers South Africa 1-0 lead over Australia
South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead after beating Australia by 74 runs in the opening match of the three-ODI series at Paarl, thanks to a maiden ODI ton from Heinrich Klaasen.Klaase
Labuschagne excited to play in front of home crowd
South African-born Australian international cricketer Marnus Labuschagne expresses his excitement about playing first time in front of his home crowd and says that he’s eager to pl
ICC fines South Africa for slow over-rate against Australia
South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first T20I in Johannesburg.Quinto de Kock's side was ruled to
Warner wins big on return to scene of scandal
The bad patch for the Proteas continues as the visiting Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs in the final T20 international in Cape Town to clinch the three-match series 2-1.This
Temba Bavuma ruled out of third T20I against Australia
South African batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third T20I against Australia. He is also missed the first two T20I after sustaining a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old
Jhye Richardson added to Australia squad for South Africa ODIs
Pace bowler Jhye Richardson has been added to the Australia ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa beginning on Saturday in Boland Park, Paarl. Cricket
South Africa seal dramatic win, level series
South Africa lost the first T20I with a shame. In the second match, South Africa were in position of another defeat. Australia was on the verge of an easy win at Port Elizabeth. Bu
SA T20I squad for Australia series: Hendricks called up
Reeza Hendricks has been called up to the South Africa T20I squad to fulfill the places of Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen. Both of them were troubled by injuries. Bavuma was dia
Boucher warns Proteas players to step up or miss out
South Africa coach Mark Boucher has given a warning to his players that they have to either step up or miss out.Boucher, regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman of all tim
Warner reconsiders T20I retirement plan
Australia batsman David Warner has said he does not expect a repeat of thretrics from their previous tour of South Africa in 2018, and wants the focus to be on the upcoming T20 Wor
Everyone is prepared for adverse condition in South Africa: Pat Cummins
It is not difficult to tell when David Warner and Steve Smith will play in South Africa in this month, what the spectators may react to when they bat or when they field. This is th