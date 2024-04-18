South Africa Cricket News
Report: Sri Lanka Cricket team becomes first team to chased down 300+ Target in women's ODI Cricket
In a thrilling encounter between Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team And South African Women Team, Sri Lanka's women's cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing down a massive
2027 ICC Cricket World Cup: South Africa Unveils Official Venues
For the second time in cricket history, South Africa and Zimbabwe will host the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup (2027). Both countries previously hosted the tournament in
All Records Wrecked in Sri Lanka vs South Africa Clash
A lot of records were burst in the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, DehliMost Boundaries Hit in an ODI World Cup MatchThe rain of
SA skipper Bavuma says, Proteas ready for India's pace attack
South Africa face a powerful fast bowler from an Indian side hungry to show themselves once their Twenty20 series gets underway in the scorching New Delhi summer sun, skipper Temba
Steyn left out of CSA's national contract for 2020-21, Hendricks replaced
[caption id="attachment_142771" align="aligncenter" width="759"] Beuran Hendricks receives national contract. Photo: Cricket South Africa[/caption]Veteran Proteas pacer Dale Steyn
SA ODI team arrive In New Delhi, set to avoid customary handshakes
The South African team has arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-match one-day international series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12.The Proteas head coach M
Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa skipper across all formats
Faf du Plessis has quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket. He will remain available for selection as a player, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.CS
Dale Steyn eyes T20 World Cup and new role in SA team
South Africa's seasoned pace campaigner Dale Steyn is focusing on the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year. Steyn, 36, drew curtain of his Test career in Augus
South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander announces retirement
South African all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from all forms of the game that will come into effect after the Proteas’ home series against England in Janu
Dale Steyn ruled out of CWC 2019 opener against England
Ace South African pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the opening encounter of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup against hosts England at the Oval. Proteas head coach Ottis G
No need to do 'superman' things: Faf du Plessis
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said his team would not be looking to do 'Superman' things in the World Cup 2019, and insisted to maintain ‘normal’ consistency.South Africa bea
de Villiers exposes how he stopped du Plessis from signing Kolpak deal
Former South African star AB de Villiers has revealed that he convinced current South Africa captain Faf du Plessis not to go for a second time deal with his county team after du P