Somerset News
thumb

Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain

TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm

thumb

Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career

Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke

thumb

Neil Wagner joins Somerset for County Championship

New Zealand international Neil Wagner has signed a foreign player for Somerset for the last three LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.Somerset have signed New Zea

thumb

Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year

With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast

thumb

Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi stars as Somerset win the 2nd title of Vitality Blast 2023

Somerset emerged victorious by 14 runs against Essex from a thrilling 14-run final of Vitality Blast 2023 at Edgbaston. The game featured thrilling performances from both teams but

thumb

Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for four match County Championship stint

Cameron Bancroft will join Somerset in the early stages of the County Championship season, five years after his move to the County was cut short over his involvement in the Newland

thumb

Matt Henry joins Somerset for 2023 season

Somerset has stepped up its bowling attack by signing New Zealand seaman Matt Henry for the 2023 season. Henry will be available for seven games in the County Championship and the

thumb

Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season

Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator

thumb

Somerset select Imam-ul-Haq for county championship

KARACHI: Somerset County Cricket Club signed Pakistani opener batter Imam-ul-Haq for the County Championship on Wednesday.Somerset County Cricket Club signed Imam-ul-Haq in July th

thumb

James Hildreth announces retirement from Somerset career

Veteran England batter and Somerset legend James Hildreth has retired as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.James Hildreth, Somerset's longtime batsman, has announc

thumb

Somerset signs Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for county championship

Somerset have strengthened their ties with the PCB by signing Imam-ul-Haq to replace Matt Renshaw for the final four games of the County Championship season.Pakistan's opening bats

thumb

Babar Azam selected as Best player for Somerset in T20 Blast history

In the run-up to T20 Blast 2022, all 18 county clubs conducted fan polls to determine their team's top player in the national T20 competition and Pakistan captain Babar Azam was vo

