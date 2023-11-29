Somerset News
Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain
TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm
Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career
Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke
Neil Wagner joins Somerset for County Championship
New Zealand international Neil Wagner has signed a foreign player for Somerset for the last three LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.Somerset have signed New Zea
Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year
With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast
Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi stars as Somerset win the 2nd title of Vitality Blast 2023
Somerset emerged victorious by 14 runs against Essex from a thrilling 14-run final of Vitality Blast 2023 at Edgbaston. The game featured thrilling performances from both teams but
Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for four match County Championship stint
Cameron Bancroft will join Somerset in the early stages of the County Championship season, five years after his move to the County was cut short over his involvement in the Newland
Matt Henry joins Somerset for 2023 season
Somerset has stepped up its bowling attack by signing New Zealand seaman Matt Henry for the 2023 season. Henry will be available for seven games in the County Championship and the
Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season
Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator
Somerset select Imam-ul-Haq for county championship
KARACHI: Somerset County Cricket Club signed Pakistani opener batter Imam-ul-Haq for the County Championship on Wednesday.Somerset County Cricket Club signed Imam-ul-Haq in July th
James Hildreth announces retirement from Somerset career
Veteran England batter and Somerset legend James Hildreth has retired as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.James Hildreth, Somerset's longtime batsman, has announc
Somerset signs Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for county championship
Somerset have strengthened their ties with the PCB by signing Imam-ul-Haq to replace Matt Renshaw for the final four games of the County Championship season.Pakistan's opening bats
Babar Azam selected as Best player for Somerset in T20 Blast history
In the run-up to T20 Blast 2022, all 18 county clubs conducted fan polls to determine their team's top player in the national T20 competition and Pakistan captain Babar Azam was vo