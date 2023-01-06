
Sohel Islam News
thumb

BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams

Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an

thumb

Sohan has guts to take bold decisions, says Sohel Islam

Bangladesh's regular captainMahmudullah Riyad has been replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohanfor the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Although he has captaincy experience in

thumb

Spinners take more challenges than pacers and batsmen in Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket have alwaysproduced good-quality spinners since its inception. They have served the teamfor a long time and have achieved many great successes. But it is the spi

thumb

Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests

Bangladesh’s spin department consistsof several off-spinners. The last time a leg-spinner played was seven yearsago. It has been thought for so long that Bangladesh are rich in the

