
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shykat Ali News
thumb

Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Mahmudullah's all-round heroics down Sheikh Jamal

In a clash between two heavyweight teams of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Gazi Group Cricketers has beaten Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets in day’s second of three matches a

thumb

Shakib back in form, Tamim fires

Rain again interrupted on opening day’s second batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but this time all the matches ended successfully. Earlier, only one result was possib

thumb

Riyad takes Khulna to Bangabandhu T20 Cup title

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's blistering knock has given Gemcon Khulna the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 title with a 5-run win over Gazi Group Chattogram in the final at Mirpur.Mahmudull

thumb

Chattogram register third straight win

Gazi Group Chattogram have continued their winning rate as they beat Fortune Barishal by 10 runs on Monday (November 30) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This i

thumb

Openers get distinction mark from Sangakkara

Jannatul Naym PiealAfter getting smothered by menace Rangpur bowling in their last game to taste a 69-run defeat, Dhaka Dynamites have come back to their supreme best, defeating C

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.