Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shimorn Hetmyer News
Shakib-Miraz spin wrecks Windies' first innings

Mahmudullah Riyad scored a career best 136 as Bangladesh were all out for 508 in their first innings of the second Test against West Indies.Spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasa

Kohli, Hope tons result in a thrilling tie

Windies comeback strongly in the five-match ODI series with a tie over India with a nail-biting finish in the second ODI in Vishakapatnam.Windies tour of India has now gained the a

Hetmyer reacts to 'ipl's next million-dollar baby' comment

West Indies' latest batting sensation Shimron Hetmyer has reacted to India spinner Harbhajan Singh's statement that he could be the 'next million-dollar baby of IPL 2019'.[caption

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.