
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Sheikh Hasina Stadium
Sheikh Hasina Stadium News
thumb

Cricket curator Tony Hemming joins BCB

Tony Hemming has been selected tofill the role of Curator for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Hemming is avery knowledgeable cricket curator and instructor, in addition to bein

thumb

BCB to introduce new fields and turfs

Field crisis in Bangladeshcricket is a very old name of frustration. But this time Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has decided to move on from that disappointment. They have decidedt

thumb

BCB to discuss about Sheikh Hasina Stadium in tomorrow's board meeting

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),the governing body of cricket in the country, will do the board of directors’meeting on Monday (June 12). The meeting will begin at 2 pm at the BCB b

thumb

Bangladesh coaches, cricketers, coaches to get train facilities in Australia

Australian Assistant ForeignMinister Tim Watts visited BCB on Sunday (May 14) as part of the Bangladeshtour. At this time, he assured to give opportunities to thecoaches-cricketers

thumb

Australia's famous company gets the responsibility to build Sheikh Hasina Stadium

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has taken another step towards completing the work of Sheikh HasinaInternational Cricket Stadium in Purbachal. After a long selection process, theAust

thumb

Papon giving priority to 'three issues' in his new reign

Nazmul Hassan Papon has beenre-elected as the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The popularcricket organizer, who has seen some success in his previous reign, is now

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.