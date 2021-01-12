Shehan Madushanka News
Malinga thinks Madushanka deserves second chance
Lasith Malinga, one of the best star cricketers in the country, also the captain of the T20 team. has stood by Shehan Madushanka as part of his responsibilities.Shehan Madushanka,
He is not a druggist: Madushanka's girlfriend
Sri Lankan international cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been banned from all formats of cricket with immediate effect for alleged possession of heroin. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has
Madhushanka had never been on present selectors' radar: SLC
Sri Lankan pace bowler Shehan Madushanka, who has been caught by the police for keeping a small quantity of heroine was not in the present selectors' radar, according to the chief
SLC suspends Madushanka from all forms of cricket
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has banned Shehan Madushanka from all formats of cricket with immediate effect for alleged possession of heroin.Earlier, Madushanka, who picked-up a hat-tri
Sri Lanka cricketer Madushanka detained for possessing drugs
In a shocking development, Sri Lankan police detained international cricket player Shehan Madushanka for possessing heroin, the officials confirmed in a statement on Monday. The 25
Shehan Madushanka accused with drug charge
Sri Lankan international cricketer Shehan Madushanka have been charged with possessing of heroin. An official from Sri Lanka Cricket board confirmed that Sri Lankan police have det
Madushanka in doubt for Nidahas Trophy
Sri Lankan fast bowler Shehan Madushanka is in doubt for the forthcoming Nidahas Trophy, after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday night's T20 win over Bangladesh. Madushan