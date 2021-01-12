
Shehan Madushanka News
thumb

Sri Lankan players' families join team in Galle

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has allowed the players' family members to join the squad during the forthcoming home Test series against England.According to the highly placed sources in

thumb

ICC keeps close eye on three Sri Lankan cricketers for match-fixing issues

In the last few days, a word from an Indian bookie, Sanjeev Chawla has caused a commotion in the cricket world. According to him, every cricket match is fixed. This means that each

thumb

Malinga thinks Madushanka deserves second chance

Lasith Malinga, one of the best star cricketers in the country, also the captain of the T20 team. has stood by Shehan Madushanka as part of his responsibilities.Shehan Madushanka,

thumb

He is not a druggist: Madushanka's girlfriend

Sri Lankan international cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been banned from all formats of cricket with immediate effect for alleged possession of heroin. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has

thumb

Madhushanka had never been on present selectors' radar: SLC

Sri Lankan pace bowler Shehan Madushanka, who has been caught by the police for keeping a small quantity of heroine was not in the present selectors' radar, according to the chief

thumb

SLC suspends Madushanka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has banned Shehan Madushanka from all formats of cricket with immediate effect for alleged possession of heroin.Earlier, Madushanka, who picked-up a hat-tri

thumb

Sri Lanka cricketer Madushanka detained for possessing drugs

In a shocking development, Sri Lankan police detained international cricket player Shehan Madushanka for possessing heroin, the officials confirmed in a statement on Monday. The 25

thumb

Shehan Madushanka accused with drug charge

Sri Lankan international cricketer Shehan Madushanka have been charged with possessing of heroin. An official from Sri Lanka Cricket board confirmed that Sri Lankan police have det

thumb

Madushanka in doubt for Nidahas Trophy

Sri Lankan fast bowler Shehan Madushanka is in doubt for the forthcoming Nidahas Trophy, after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday night's T20 win over Bangladesh. Madushan

