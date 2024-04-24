Sheffield Shield News
Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return
Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi
Joe Burns released from Queensland squad
Australia cricketer Joe Burns hasbeen released from the Queensland team, while the Queensland have announcedeight new contracts ahead of the 2024/25 season.Burns has been released
Cameron Bancroft set to miss Sheffield Shield final after a freak cycle accident
The highest run getter of Sheffield Shield 2023-2024 batter Cameron Bancroft is out of the final against Tasmania. Bancroft was sent hospital after a cycling accident which left hi
Matthew Wade to miss the first match of IPL due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final
Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade is set to miss the first match of IPL 2024 for Gujrat Titans due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final. The dynamic wicketkeepe
Jhye Richardson suffers injury again
Australia fast bowler JhyeRichardson recently dislocated his shoulder, which is the latest setback in astring of ailments that have plagued Richardson. During the second XI matchbe
Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year
Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel
Play abandoned for pitch issue in Australia
There are many controversial words about the wicket of Mirpur, Dhaka. But, play never got abandoned due to the pitch conditions at Mirpur.World cricket has seen a match abandoned f
Starc reveals why he pulled out of IPL 2021
Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc hasn't been showing a great deal of interest to take part in the Indian Premier League. The left-arm fast bowler pulled out of the league onc
Concerns over Australia-India first Test
India national team are currently in Australia for three-match ODI series and four-match Test series. But concerns have started to rise as coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide is incre
Twitter reacts to Mitchell Starc throwing his bat after Peter Nevill declares the innings
The left-arm pacer from Australia, Mitchell Starc who is currently playing for New South Wales in Sheffield Shield, got frustrated and thrown his bat to show his anger.Mitchell Sta