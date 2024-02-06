Shaun Tait News
Tait, Taylor not coming to Bangladesh coaching panel
Many supporters were happy withthe news that Shaun Tait and Ross Taylor want to be the coach of Bangladesh.But for now, these two legends who rocked the world in their respective r
Shaun Tait, Ross Taylor show interest to coach Bangladesh men's cricket team
The post of separate coach forboth batting and bowling departments is still vacant. Applications are inprogress for those two posts. Ross Taylor, Shaun Tait have already expressedt
Bangla Tigers named Tatenda Taibu as assistant coach
Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan and vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will play for the same team in thisyear’s Abu Dhabi T10 league. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu h
When we lose badly they send me: Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait
Pakistan have succumbed to a miserabledefeat in the sixth T20I against England on Friday. They lost the match by 8wickets. With that, England leveled the series 3-3. After the defe
Naseem Shah reminds me of myself: Shaun Tait
Pakistan pace bowling coach ShaunTait is seeing his own shadow in young pacer Naseem Shah. Lauding the19-year-old pacer, Tait said that he (Tait) was not as intelligent as Naseem a
Sri Lanka may not be prepare a great performer against Pakistan says Shaun Tait
Pakistani fast bowling coach Shaun Tait believes that Sri Lanka may not be preparing spin-friendly pitches for their upcoming tour as the Pakistanis have quality spinners in their
"The world's top class batsmen don't like to face Shaheen Afridi," says Shaun Tait
Pakistani bowling coach Shaun Tait has heaped praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying the best hitters in the world don't like to face him.Pakistani bowling coach Shaun Tait has said
The Shaun Tait Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricketer Shaun Tait is a brilliant player from Australia. He is also called SW Tait. Coming to Shaun Tait's role in cricket, he is a former Batsman of Country and his batti
PCB confirm Tait as new bowling coach
Former Australian pace bowler Shaun Tait has been appointed as Pakistan's new pace bowling coach for one year.PCB confirm Tait as new bowling coach Mohammad Yousuf will be the batt
Chattogram appoints Tait as bowling coach for BPL
Chattogram Challengers have appointed former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as their pace bowling coach. He will be working in the coaching panel of Chattogram in the eighth ed
No Gayle, Kohli in Maxwell's top five T20 cricketers list
The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 isknocking at the door. Ahead of the tournament, Australia’s star all-rounderGlenn Maxwell has picked his top five players in the shortest format of theg
Gunawardene appointed as Afghanistan batting coach
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has confirmed the appointment of Sri Lanka's Avishka Gunawardene as theirnew batting coach on Tuesday (August 17).Even after the Taliban tookpowe