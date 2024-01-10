Shane Jurgensen News
Andre Adams named New Zealand's bowling coach for Pakistan series
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hasappointed former all-rounder Andre Adams as bowling coach for the home seriesagainst Pakistan. A few days later, the Kiwis will enter the field in afiv
Bond to join New Zealand coaching group again
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been added to the coaching setup as the 'fourth coach' for theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the three-match T20I series against India
Jurgensen extends contract with New Zealand
Shane Jurgensen joined New Zealand as their bowling coach back in 2016. He has now signed a two-year deal which runs until the end of 2022.Shane Jurgensen has extended his contract
Jurgensen to coach the Riders
Nader ChowdhuryFormer Bangladesh national cricket team coach Shane John Jurgensen has been appointed as the coach of Rangpur Riders for the third season of Bangladesh Premier Leagu