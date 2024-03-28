
Shamim Hossain News
thumb

Shamim Hossain's swashbuckling 86 trounces Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets

Legends of Rupganj thumped Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (28th March). Shamim Hossain Patwary's tornado [86 off 43] of a knock decimated Partex Sporting Club. Shami

thumb

Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim star in Fortune Barishal’s dominating win to take them Final of BPL 2024

Fortune Barishal thumped Rangpur Riders by 6 wickets on Wednesday (28th February) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to reach the final of BPL 2024. Kyle Mayers all round bri

thumb

Shamim ready to work on power-hitting

Shamim Hossain, the player of theYouth World Cup winning team, created a lot of positive talks when he came tothe national team. Shamim did not take time to see the reverse side of

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Litton Das misses out due to injury

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganuion Friday (December 29).Bangladesh have made a forcedchange to their

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

thumb

Shamim Hossain enters in record list on ODI debut

Bangladesh won the match againstAfghanistan on Sunday by a big margin of 89 runs to keep their hope alive inthe Asia Cup. Middle-order batter Shamim Hossain made his ODI debut forB

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, make three changes including Shamim Hossain's debut

Bangladesh have won the toss and electedto bat first in their second match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Lahoreon Monday (September 3). Bangladesh have made threechanges t

thumb

Khaled Mashud Pilot thinks Mahmudullah Riyad deserves a place in Bangladesh ODI team

Mahmudullah Riyad was droppedfrom the Bangladesh ODI team after the England series. The selectors thenannounced that Riyad had been rested. But he was not in the team for threecons

thumb

Can you compare his years of experience with Afif, Shamim? - asks Sujon

Khaled Mahmud Sujon doesn't wantto compare the experienced Mahmudullah Riyad with the young Afif Hossain, ShamimHossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, or Mahedi Hasan. Along with that, Sujon

thumb

BCB hopeful of good performances from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Shamim Hossain

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the Asia Cup squad, which includes 2 uncapped players. One is TanzidHasan Tamim, the other is Shamim Hossain. Both played a major role i

thumb

World Cup trophy arrives in Mirpur, team members complete photo session

The ceremony of taking photoswith the ODI World Cup trophy has been finished by the members of the Bangladeshcricket squad. Winners of the Under-19 World Cup got their hands on the

thumb

Bangladesh will do well in all formats in next 2 years, thinks Nannu

National team chief selectorMinhajul Abedin Nannu is hopeful that the Bangladesh team will play goodcricket in all formats within the next 2 years. That is why the team managementa

