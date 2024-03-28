Shamim Hossain News
Shamim Hossain's swashbuckling 86 trounces Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets
Legends of Rupganj thumped Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (28th March). Shamim Hossain Patwary's tornado [86 off 43] of a knock decimated Partex Sporting Club. Shami
Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim star in Fortune Barishal’s dominating win to take them Final of BPL 2024
Fortune Barishal thumped Rangpur Riders by 6 wickets on Wednesday (28th February) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to reach the final of BPL 2024. Kyle Mayers all round bri
Shamim ready to work on power-hitting
Shamim Hossain, the player of theYouth World Cup winning team, created a lot of positive talks when he came tothe national team. Shamim did not take time to see the reverse side of
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Litton Das misses out due to injury
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganuion Friday (December 29).Bangladesh have made a forcedchange to their
Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series
Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a
Shamim Hossain enters in record list on ODI debut
Bangladesh won the match againstAfghanistan on Sunday by a big margin of 89 runs to keep their hope alive inthe Asia Cup. Middle-order batter Shamim Hossain made his ODI debut forB
Live: Bangladesh bat first, make three changes including Shamim Hossain's debut
Bangladesh have won the toss and electedto bat first in their second match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Lahoreon Monday (September 3). Bangladesh have made threechanges t
Khaled Mashud Pilot thinks Mahmudullah Riyad deserves a place in Bangladesh ODI team
Mahmudullah Riyad was droppedfrom the Bangladesh ODI team after the England series. The selectors thenannounced that Riyad had been rested. But he was not in the team for threecons
Can you compare his years of experience with Afif, Shamim? - asks Sujon
Khaled Mahmud Sujon doesn't wantto compare the experienced Mahmudullah Riyad with the young Afif Hossain, ShamimHossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, or Mahedi Hasan. Along with that, Sujon
BCB hopeful of good performances from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Shamim Hossain
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the Asia Cup squad, which includes 2 uncapped players. One is TanzidHasan Tamim, the other is Shamim Hossain. Both played a major role i
World Cup trophy arrives in Mirpur, team members complete photo session
The ceremony of taking photoswith the ODI World Cup trophy has been finished by the members of the Bangladeshcricket squad. Winners of the Under-19 World Cup got their hands on the
Bangladesh will do well in all formats in next 2 years, thinks Nannu
National team chief selectorMinhajul Abedin Nannu is hopeful that the Bangladesh team will play goodcricket in all formats within the next 2 years. That is why the team managementa