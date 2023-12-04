Shai Hope News
Shai Hope remembers MS Dhoni after playing match-winning innings against England
West Indies captain Shai Hopeleft the field with a win against England in Antigua on Sunday. However, thisCaribbean captain said that Dhoni's contribution is also behind it.Everyon
Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G
Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series
West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope
India thrash Windies in the first ODI by 5 wickets to good 1-0 ahead in the series
India annihilated West Indies in the first ODI of 3 match series by 5 wickets on Thursday (27th July) at Keingston Oval, Barbados.India winning the toss and they chose to bowl firs
Hope, Pooran star in Windies' crushing win over Nepal
West Indies crushed Nepal by a massive margin of 101 runs on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's dual centuries along with pacers exceptional bowl
Brandon King's maiden ODI hundred demolishes UAE in the first match of the series
West Indies had a dominating victory by 7 wickets and 15 overs to spare over United Aram Emirates in the first ODI of the series on Monday (5 June) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. UAE
Klassen's blitzkrieg innings helps proteas to level the series with WI
After losing the first match agonisingly South Africa bounced back in the third ODI and levelled the series by 1-1. Their regular captain Temba Bavuma was rested today and Markram
Windies had the last laugh despite Bavuma's valiant knock
After rain washed the first ODI between WI and South Africa. Both of the teams geared up for the second ODI at Buffalo Park, East London. West Indian captain Shai Hope won the to
West Indies appoints Shai Hope and Rovman Powell as skippers of ODI and T20Is
West Indies have announced a new squad of captains in white ball cricket as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead in the ODI and T20I formats respectively.West Indies cricket is un
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
Johnson Charles' century helps Comilla chase down 211-run target
The Sylhet phase ended with agreat match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victoriansdefeated Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in a high-scoring match full of excit
Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win
Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio