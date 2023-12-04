
Shai Hope News
thumb

Shai Hope remembers MS Dhoni after playing match-winning innings against England

West Indies captain Shai Hopeleft the field with a win against England in Antigua on Sunday. However, thisCaribbean captain said that Dhoni's contribution is also behind it.Everyon

thumb

Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G

thumb

Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series

West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope

thumb

India thrash Windies in the first ODI by 5 wickets to good 1-0 ahead in the series

India annihilated West Indies in the first ODI of 3 match series by 5 wickets on Thursday (27th July) at Keingston Oval, Barbados.India winning the toss and they chose to bowl firs

thumb

Hope, Pooran star in Windies' crushing win over Nepal

West Indies crushed Nepal by a massive margin of 101 runs on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's dual centuries along with pacers exceptional bowl

thumb

Brandon King's maiden ODI hundred demolishes UAE in the first match of the series

West Indies had a dominating victory by 7 wickets and 15 overs to spare over United Aram Emirates in the first ODI of the series on Monday (5 June) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. UAE

thumb

Klassen's blitzkrieg innings helps proteas to level the series with WI

After losing the first match agonisingly South Africa bounced back in the third ODI and levelled the series by 1-1. Their regular captain Temba Bavuma was rested today and Markram

thumb

Windies had the last laugh despite Bavuma's valiant knock

After rain washed the first ODI between WI and South Africa. Both of the teams geared up for the second ODI at Buffalo Park, East London. West Indian captain Shai Hope won the to

thumb

West Indies appoints Shai Hope and Rovman Powell as skippers of ODI and T20Is

West Indies have announced a new squad of captains in white ball cricket as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead in the ODI and T20I formats respectively.West Indies cricket is un

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

thumb

Johnson Charles' century helps Comilla chase down 211-run target

The Sylhet phase ended with agreat match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victoriansdefeated Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in a high-scoring match full of excit

thumb

Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win

Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio

