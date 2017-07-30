Shahryar Khan News
PCB wants an apology, but ACB declines
The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) wants an apology from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for it's response after the bomb blast in Kabul on May 31. On that day, Afghanistan's capi
PCB to file a case against BCCI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to file a case against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honoring the MoU signed between the two Boards, in the I
Sri Lanka turn down PCB's invitation of touring Pakistan
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board(SLC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB)'s invitation of playing T20 matches in Pakistan. PCB's chairman Shaharyar Khan has confirmed the ne
India is afraid of playing against Pakistan, says the PCB Chairman
Chairman of The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), Shahryar Khan has criticized India for not honoring the bilateral series agreement signed by the two cricketing boards in 2014. He furt
BCB will not send HP team to Pakistan as per schedule
Pakistan Cricket Team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in July to play two Tests, Three ODIs and a T20I match. But few days ago, all of a sudden the PCB chairman told the media th
Desperate Pakistan ready to play in India
[caption id="attachment_67480" align="aligncenter" width="670"] Desperate Pakistan ready to play in India.[/caption]Pakistan has now showed their interest to play against Indian Cr
We have not cancelled any series- PCB
[caption id="attachment_63733" align="aligncenter" width="640"] We have not cancelled any series- PCB.[/caption]Pakistan Cricket team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh on 9th of Ju
'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'
[caption id="attachment_73429" align="alignnone" width="680"] 'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'[/caption]Former world champions Pakistan Cricket team are playing the
Teams ready to play Champions Trophy without India: Shahryar
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan, who was speaking in Dubai where he went to attend the ICC Board meetings, said that most countries are ready to go ahead with t
Shahryar Khan set to step down as PCB boss in August
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan has clarified that he will complete his tenure, and step down only after that.His three-year term as PCB chief ends on August 18