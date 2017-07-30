
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shahryar Khan News
thumb

PCB wants an apology, but ACB declines

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) wants an apology from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for it's response after the bomb blast in Kabul on May 31. On that day, Afghanistan's capi

thumb

PCB to file a case against BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to file a case against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honoring the MoU signed between the two Boards, in the I

thumb

Sri Lanka turn down PCB's invitation of touring Pakistan

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board(SLC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB)'s invitation of playing T20 matches in Pakistan. PCB's chairman Shaharyar Khan has confirmed the ne

thumb

India is afraid of playing against Pakistan, says the PCB Chairman

Chairman of The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), Shahryar Khan has criticized India for not honoring the bilateral series agreement signed by the two cricketing boards in 2014. He furt

thumb

BCB will not send HP team to Pakistan as per schedule

Pakistan Cricket Team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in July to play two Tests, Three ODIs and a T20I match. But few days ago, all of a sudden the PCB chairman told the media th

thumb

Desperate Pakistan ready to play in India

[caption id="attachment_67480" align="aligncenter" width="670"] Desperate Pakistan ready to play in India.[/caption]Pakistan has now showed their interest to play against Indian Cr

thumb

We have not cancelled any series- PCB

[caption id="attachment_63733" align="aligncenter" width="640"] We have not cancelled any series- PCB.[/caption]Pakistan Cricket team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh on 9th of Ju

thumb

'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'

[caption id="attachment_73429" align="alignnone" width="680"] 'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'[/caption]Former world champions Pakistan Cricket team are playing  the

thumb

Teams ready to play Champions Trophy without India: Shahryar

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan, who was speaking in Dubai where he went to attend the ICC Board meetings, said that most countries are ready to go ahead with t

thumb

Shahryar Khan set to step down as PCB boss in August

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan has clarified that he will complete his tenure, and step down only after that.His three-year term as PCB chief ends on August 18

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.