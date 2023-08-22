
Shafali Verma News
Asia Cup 2023: Team India will win the trophy, says Shafali Verma

Indian women's opening slugger Shafali Verma has branded the Indian men's team as early favorites to win the 2023 Asia Cup. The squad for the tournament was announced on Monday 21

ICC unveils mascot pair of ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has unveiled the World Cup mascot pair ahead of the upcoming ODI WorldCup. Two mascots, a boy and a girl, have been unveiled. However, the na

Bangladesh's Shorna Akter in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Shorna Akter’s excellentperformance with the bat in the first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup hasbeen reflected in the best XI of the tournament. This batter of Bangladesh gota

Bangladesh U19 team beat South Africa and India in World Cup warm-up matches

Bangladesh U19 women's cricket teamdefeated India in their second warm-up match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 WorldCup. Bangladesh’s preparation for the World Cup has been good by win

India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title

India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh

Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W

Conway, Jamieson nominated for Player of the Month award

ICC have announced nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month awards for June.Two of New Zealand’s World Test Championship winning members – Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson

Sri Lanka's debutant woman Test centurion feels sorry for Shafali Verma

Among world's 12 women Test cricketers, only Chamani Seneviratna is from the Asian country to have scored a hundred on Test debut.Sri Lankan Chamani did so against Pakistan at Colo

Bangladesh's Murshida in top 20 women cricketers of this decade

ESPNcricinfo, a popular sports news website exclusively for the game of cricket, has revealed a list of the 20 best women cricketers for the 2020s who will rule this decade. Murshi

Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla

Fruitless Australia visit by families of India's top three women cricketers

BIPIN DANIIt was not a fruitful Australia visit by the families of three Indian women cricketers.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's parents (father Harmander Singh and mother Satvinder Kau

