Shadab Khan News
I'm the sort of player who will look to make quick runs: Shadab
Shadab's 41 off 20 was instrumental in Pakistan reaching their final score after he entered the batting lineup at number six. While he typically dominates the upper-middle order fo
Pakistani pacers run riot to hand New Zealand a thumping defeat
Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets on Saturday (20th April) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan ran riot to bundle
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series
Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa
Shadab Khan gets injured badly in National T20 Cup
Captain of the Rawalpindi sidefor the National T20 Cup, Shadab Khan, suffered an injury during fielding whenhis foot twisted on the bowl.Shadab's friend wasseen carryinghim on his
Teammates praise Babar Azam after his resignation from captaincy
Babar Azam was the captain of allthree editions of Pakistan. He quit the captaincy of three editionssimultaneously, taking responsibility for the World Cup failure. His captaincywa
Shadab Khan was disappointed with his performance in the World Cup
Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over their performance after the team was eliminated from the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.Pakistan vice-cap
Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan against New Zealand match
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan remains doubtful for the World Cup match against New Zealand after suffering a concussion and is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.
PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat
Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup
On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter
We are eating Hyderabadi Biriyani daily, that is why we are getting a bit slow: Shadab
While in Andhra Pradesh's capitalcity for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan has been treated to nothingbut the greatest hospitality.Shadab Khan [AP]When asked if the Pakista
Shadab Khan picks his favourite Indian cricketers
As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has given a fascinating insight into his preferences among the players of