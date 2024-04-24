Scott Boland News
Siddle replaces Boland at Durham for County Championship
Evergreen Peter Siddle will replace injured Boland in the County Championship as Boland's Durham stint is over after his foot injury.Peter SiddleBoland, 35, was Durham's one of the
Australia release Scott Boland from Test squad for BBL
Pacer Scott Boland was included inthe squad for the Test series against Pakistan at home. However, this pacer didnot get a chance to play in any of the three matches.Due to this he
No spinner in Australia XI for the first time in 11 years in Tests
Australia have announced theplaying XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Two players will bereplaced from the squad that lost the third Test against England in Headingley.Jo
Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final
Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against
Josh Hazlewood aims to play three Ashes Tests
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewoodhas announced his participation in the first match of the Ashes 2023 and statedhis intention to play in at least three Tests throughout the series.Thr
Australia crush India by a massive total of 209 runs to clinch the WTC title
Australia crushed India in the ultimate test to win the World Test Championship by a massive total of 209 runs on Sunday (11 June) at the KIA Oval. India needed a massive total of
Watch: Scott Boland makes a mess of KS Bharat's stumps with a peach of a delivery
Team India were in a real spot of bother after losing half of their batting attack on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kennington Oval in Lon
Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home
Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni
Head gives Australia edge on 15-wicket opening day
The bowlers dominated the firstday of the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday (December16) in Brisbane. After the ball-tampering scandal,this is the first Tes
Australia announce playing XI for first Test against South Africa
Australia's starting XI has beenannounced for Saturday's opening Test against South Africa in Brisbane. Captain Pat Cummins, who had beensidelined with a quad injury, has recovered
Ruthless Australia crush West Indies by 419 runs to complete series sweep
Pacer Mitchell Starc displays thefiery fast-bowling show in the morning of the fourth day and Michael Neser accompanieshim properly to ensure a crushing 419-run win for Australia a
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha