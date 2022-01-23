
Scotland women News
thumb

Bangladesh win three in three to set up decider vs SL

The battle for eighth and last position of Commonwealth Games' Women's Cricket T20 comes down to Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. The Tigresses have beaten Scotland to seal their third win

thumb

Mushfiqur wins Player of the Month award

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland's Kathryn Bryce have become the first from their respective countries to win ICC Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur was nominated alongs

thumb

Mushfiqur nominated for Player of the Month

For the first time since its introduction, a Bangladeshi player has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur Rahim is named alongside Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayaw

