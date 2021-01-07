SBNCS News
Shakib back at SBNCS
After a dismal performance in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Shakib Al Hasan is set for return in Bangladeshi colours this month.[caption id="attachment_156822" align="alignnone" width=
A first in Mirpur in a decade
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has enjoyed a delightful first day of the only Test match versus Bangladesh. He has set a new milestone in the first innings.34-year-old Ervine was na
Mirpur pitch rating upheld by ICC
ICC has upheld its decision of imposing one demerit point to Mirpur stadium for its 'below average' pitch in the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka held in February.The M
SBNCS set to become fastest to 100 ODIs
Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, widely known as 'Home of Cricket' in Bangladesh, is set to host its 100th ODI. This venue will be the fastest to host 100 ODIs on We
New world record for SBNCS
Bangladesh cricket team on Wednesday made history with a 20-run win over Steve Smith's Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Starting the day at 109 fo
BCB still hopeful of Dhaka hosting Pakistan series
The Home of Cricket of Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka is going through major renovation process. There have been questions being asked whether t
SBNCS unlikely to feature Pakistan series due to renovation works
The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, widely regarded as Bangladesh's 'Home of Cricket', is unlikely to be able to feature Bangladesh's next bilateral home series against Pak
Security at SBNCS beefed up by BCB
The security at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka has been beefed up by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday after couple of terror attacks in l