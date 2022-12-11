Saurabh Kumar News
Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side
India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,
Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years
As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex
Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0
Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test
Jadeja, Shami likely to miss Bangladesh Tests
Ravindra Jadeja and MohammedShami are not expected to recuperate in time to play in the two-match Testseries against Bangladesh, which begins on December 14 in Chattogram. Due toin
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Zakir's 173 helps Bangladesh A escape with a draw against India A
Bangladesh batter Zakir Hasan hasbeen the leading performer in domestic cricket for several years now. After aninternational T20 match, he could no longer wear the national team je
Zakir and Shanto fight back for Bangladesh A after India A's big 353-run lead
At the end of the third day,Bangladesh 'A' team are 181 runs behind India 'A' team of the first unofficialTest in Cox’s Bazar. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan remained unbeat
Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster
At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi