
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Saurabh Kumar News
thumb

Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side

India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,

thumb

Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years

As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex

thumb

Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0

Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test

thumb

Jadeja, Shami likely to miss Bangladesh Tests

Ravindra Jadeja and MohammedShami are not expected to recuperate in time to play in the two-match Testseries against Bangladesh, which begins on December 14 in Chattogram. Due toin

thumb

India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day

Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla

thumb

Zakir's 173 helps Bangladesh A escape with a draw against India A

Bangladesh batter Zakir Hasan hasbeen the leading performer in domestic cricket for several years now. After aninternational T20 match, he could no longer wear the national team je

thumb

Zakir and Shanto fight back for Bangladesh A after India A's big 353-run lead

At the end of the third day,Bangladesh 'A' team are 181 runs behind India 'A' team of the first unofficialTest in Cox’s Bazar. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan remained unbeat

thumb

Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster

At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.