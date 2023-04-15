Saudi Arabia News
Saudi Arabia in discussions with IPL franchises to establish ‘world’s richest T20 League’
After achieving great success infootball, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has turned its attention to other sports.To this end, the country's leaders are considering creating the highe
Saudi Arabia's Faisal Khan hits third quickest T20I fifty
Saudi Arabia batsman Faisal Khan on Thursday stroked the third quickest half-century in a Twenty20 Worldwide.Faisal took 15 deliveries to reach the milestone.Faisal Khan’s knock ra
Belim wishes a competitive match at the opening of FIFA World Cup 2018
The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup has been kicked off with the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The game was on its way after a colorfu