Sanjit Saha News
DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show
Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu
A single delivery causing every trouble to Sanjit
Among all the deliveries done by Sanjit Saha, the young potential right arm off-break bowler, only one of them is causing him all the damages and made him an assault of illegal bow
Sanjit dreams to be in the national team
Nineteen years old Sanjit Saha from Rangpur Division has high hopes of making his entry into the national level. The right arm off-break bowler has huge potentials as a spinner but
Spinner Sanjit Saha in a dilemma over his future
Young offspin prodigy Sanjit Saha who was found to have problem with his bowling during the latest edition of Dhaka Premier League, is in a dilemma over his future.The promising sp
Sanjit proved legal by BCB
Bangladesh U-19 off-break bowler Sanjit Saha was reported during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh. He was banned by the International Cricket Council after having
Mosabbek to replace Sanjit
Jannatul Naym PiealOff-spinner Sanjit Saha has been ruled out of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team's World Cup squad, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced
We were mentally prepared for Sanjit's bowling suspicion : Babul
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team's off-spinner Sanjit Saha has been reported with suspected bowling action following Bangladesh's opening match of the ICC Under