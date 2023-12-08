Sanjay Bangar News
Sanjay Bangar name as Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have announced that they have appointed former head coach Sanjay Bangar as the franchise's new head of cricket development on December 8.Former India all-rounder Sanja
Indian team knows that they can't take Bangladesh lightly: Sanjay Bangar
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar reckons that Team India will not make the mistake of taking Bangladesh lightly in the upcoming game in Pune, which is just a few hours away fr
Sanjay Bangar opens up on the role Rohit Sharma should play in World Cup 2023
Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be leading his troops in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will also be his maiden ODI World Cup as a captain. The Men in Blue will kick-start thei
RCB decide not to renew Mike Hesson's contract, appoint Andy Flower as new head coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)have not renewed the contracts of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. Hesson was thehead coach of the team and Bangar was the director of cricket.The re
Sanjay Bangar chips in with interesting idea for under-fire Rishabh Pant
India's young cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to bring the best out of himself during the recently-concluded T20I series against the South Africa national cricket team. The young sou
Agarwal gets brutally trolled for his wish on Bumrah's wedding
India's top-quality pacer Jasprit Bumrah has married TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The fast bowler took to social media to share pictures which went viral in no time.So, as
Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB's batting consultant
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021.The proceedings for the next edition of the Indi
Sanjay Bangar names new Indian opening pair for 2nd T20I versus Australia
India might have lost ODI series against Australia but they ensured to start the T20I series on a winning note. Team India defeated the hosts by 11 runs at Manuka Oval in Canberra
Yuvraj wants to involve in coaching
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket last year. Though Yuvraj is still playing franchise cricket, i.e. Indian Premier League (I
'An elite level player may not be a good coach for average cricketers'
Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, talking about stars becoming coaches, he said that those who have played at a very elite level may not necessarily understand what player
Sanjay Bangar refuses BCB's coaching offer
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has reportedly refused Bangladesh Cricket Board's coaching offer citing personal and professional reasons. Some eight weeks ago BCB offered
BCB in talks with Sanjay Bangar for batting consultant role
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in talks with former Indian player Sanjay Bangar for batting consultant role in the longer format of the game.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in