Samit Dravid News
Rahul Dravid's son takes his team into U-14 tournament semifinals with all-round performance
It was only recently Rahul Dravid's beloved son Samit Dravid hit the headlines for smashing two double centuries within two months. Now again, he made his mark in the game of crick
Rahul Dravid's son Samit slams second double ton in U-14 cricket
Samit Dravid, the son of India's former batting maestro Rahul Dravid known as 'the wall' has breed with the excellence of his father; playing for India's Under-14, Samit slammed se
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid slams double hundred in U-14 cricket
Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid came to limelight a few more times already in his career. Rahul's son, who won the best batsman's award at Under-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge at jus