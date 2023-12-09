
Salman Irshad News
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New

Moeen Ali, Salman Irshad steer Samp Army to a pulsating 6-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators

Morrisville Samp Army stoppedDeccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets in the 24thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with four balls t

Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers

Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg

Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win

Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from

Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win

Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o

BPL 2023: Top 6 little known foreign players to watch out for

The pressure of franchise leaguesin the United Arab Emirates and South Africa and the compact schedule ofinternational cricket made it hard for the franchise to find quality foreig

