Salman Butt News
Salman Butt Receives Job Offer From Afghanistan Cricket Board, Reports

Embattled former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reportedly received a job offer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board after he was removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board's selectio

Salman Butt fired 24 hours after being hired as a consultant

Salman Butt has been sackedwithin 24 hours of his appointment as Pakistan's selection consultant. Chiefselector Wahab Riaz announced his removal on Saturday. Wahab cited externalpr

Ramiz Raja criticizes PCB for appointing Salman Butt as selection consultant

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing tainted former cricketer Salman Butt as advisor to chief selector Wahab Riaz. The

PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha

Salman Butt on Virat Kohli chances of featuring in 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has supported Team India's star batsman Virat Kohli to take part in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He suggested that the veteran campaigner could still

Rohit's early wicket could put pressure on Virat Kohli: Salman Butt

Former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt reckons that India's top order batters will have a tough time dealing with Pakistan's new ball bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-arm fast

Include England and play Euro Asia Cup, Salman Butt's Solution on Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt expressed his displeasure as discussions about hosting the 2023 Asia Cup in England began.Former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt expressed hi

He's not less than any Ronaldo of any game: Salman Butt on Virat Kohli

India star batter Virat Kohli hasreturned to form after a long time. Former cricketers, fans, cricket analystsare all very happy to see him in familiar rhythm. The entire cricketin

Salman Butt criticizes Pakistani selectors on T20 World Cup 2022 selection

Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Salman Butt has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee for squad selection for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Rohit can’t be compared with Babar and Rizwan: Butt

Batting with a target of 171 runsin the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup, Pakistan wicket-keeper batsmanMohammad Rizwan played a slow innings of 55 runs from 49 balls. Cric

Bangladesh, sometimes, plays very good cricket, but on other days they are very bad: Butt

Pakistan's former captain SalmanButt believes that each and every five Asian teams have the ability to win the upcomingAsia Cup. But he has put India ahead in that race. Regarding

Salman Butt statement on legendary Wasim Akram's remarks on 'dying' ODI Cricket

The former Pakistani skipper commented on Wasim Akram's recent remarks about the future of ODIs, where the country's legendary former pacer had said the format was "kind of dying".

