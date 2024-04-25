
Sai Sudarshan News
thumb

"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra

"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season.

thumb

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31

thumb

Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Sunday (31st March) at Ahmedabad. A brilliant spell from Mohit Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets conceding just 25 runs and a j

thumb

GT bowlers hold nerve to reward Gill a maiden win to kick off his captaincy career

GT bowlers hold nerve to reward Gill a maiden win to kick off his captaincy career

Gujrat Titans have beaten Mumbai Indians by 6 runs on Sunday (24th March) at Ahmedabad. Contributions from Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill with the ball and disciplined bowling from

