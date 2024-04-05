SA20 League News
"It is like shooting yourself in the foot" - Kagiso Rabada on missing out the Test series in New Zealand for SA20
South Africa's two test match away series in New Zealand had seven uncapped players, all the mainstream players missed out that tour due to their commitments for SA20. Kagiso Rabad
AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024
Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si
SA20 2024 final to be played in Newlands in Cape Town on February 10
The final of the second edition of the SA20 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10, 2024, the league announced.Picturesque Newlands will be the stage where the SA20
Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024
Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in
Paarl Royals signing of Paul Stirling as replacement of injured Obed McCoy
Paarl Royals on Monday announced the signing of Irish slugger Paul Stirling as a substitute for the injured Obed McCoy who has been forced to withdraw from the current SA20 season.
Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 for illegal action
Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling at SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 tournament, for an illegal action.South Africa and Jo
SA20 will be a setup for the IPL, says Reece Topley
Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, England's fast bowler Reece Topley, who will play for Durban's Super Giants, felt the restarted tournament will provide a good platform to j
AB de Villiers is ready for commentary debut in SA20 league
Former South African captain AB de Villiers is looking forward to making his commentary debut during the first SA20 from January 10th.Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers believes
ECB withdraws Harry Brook from the SA20 league
The England Board of Directors have decided to ban Harry Brook from the next SA20-T20 competition in South Africa.Harry Brook has been withdrawn from the upcoming South African T20
Eoin Morgan believes SA20 will create Domestic heroes
Eoin Morgan is set to reunite with former England team-mates Jos Buttler and Jason Roy as the trio set to play for the Paarl Royals in the inaugural edition of SA20 next year.Forme
Durban Super Giants appoint Quinton de Kock as a captain in SA20
Durban's Super Giants (DSG) have officially announced star left-hander Quinton de Kock as the side's skipper ahead of the first SA20.The SA20 league looks set to be the next big th
MI Cape Town sign Jofra Archer as wildcard player
England star pacer Jofra Archer hasgot a good news before returning to the field after a long break. The Englishpacer, who was born in the Caribbean, has been signed by SA20 league