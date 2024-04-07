
S Sreesanth News
thumb

Former Delhi CP talks about how S Sreesanth got away with match-fixing even though there was proof against him

Worrying information about theSreesanth spot-fixing incident in the 2013 IPL were disclosed by Neeraj Kumar,the former commissioner of the Delhi Police. According to Neeraj Kumar,

thumb

I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back: Sreesanth

In the IPL 2024, things aregetting worse for Hardik Pandya. Against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians losttheir third straight game while he was in charge. The back-to-back losses h

thumb

Is Gambhir above the law of the Supreme Court, asks one of Sreesanth's family members

Former India cricketer GautamGambhir is known for his bad mouth. Time and again, he has been criticizing theselectors or players - be it the team selection or the performance of th

thumb

Police registered a cheating case against S. Sreesanth in Kerala

Former cricketer S. Sreesanth was charged with cheating along with two others after a complaint was lodged by a resident of Kannur district in Kerala.Police have opened a cheating

thumb

S Sreesanth Picks India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Former India pacer S.S. Sreesanth picked his Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2024. Shubman Gill was a popular name who was not part of S.S. Sreesanth's squad. Sreesanth

thumb

Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win

Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

thumb

Sreesanth says he loves to run in hard and deliver the goods for his team

Considered to beamong the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the verycharismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber CityZim Afro T

thumb

Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes

The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H

thumb

Controversial Indian pacer retires from all forms of Cricket

Former Indian cricketer and PacerShanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of Indian domestic cricket.Sreeshathended his career with two

thumb

Chandila approaches court to get his ban lifted

Reduction and revocation of the suspension from life-ban to seven years of S. Sreesanth and Ankit Chavan by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prompted Ajit Chand

thumb

'We had strong spot-fixing evidence in IPL against these three'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which had imposed life-ban on three players for their alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 IPL have exonerated S. Sreesanth first and th

