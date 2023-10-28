Ryan Cook News
Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match
A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi
Netherlands eye shock semi-final place in the Cricket World Cup
Dutch coach Ryan Cook is confident his team can defy all odds to make it to the World Cup semi-finals and fully earn their place at cricket's top table.The Dutch begin their campai
Pakistan team is beatable: Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook
Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan acouple of days ago in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Netherlands will facePakistan tomorrow (October 30) and they are taking encouragement from Zimbabwet
Netherland appoints Ryan Cook as interim head coach
The Netherlands Cricket Board has appointed Ryan Cook as interim head coach of the men's national team, replacing Ryan Campbell.Ryan Cook has been appointed interim head coach of t
BCB sack fielding coach Ryan Cook
After much speculation and discussion, fielding coach Ryan Cook was finally dropped from the coaching panel of the Bangladesh team. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided
Ryan Cook given paternity leave from SL series
Bangladesh fielding coach Ryan Cook has been granted a paternity leave during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.The South African had applied for leave following his pregnant w