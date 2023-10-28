
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ryan Cook News
thumb

Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match

A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi

thumb

Netherlands eye shock semi-final place in the Cricket World Cup

Dutch coach Ryan Cook is confident his team can defy all odds to make it to the World Cup semi-finals and fully earn their place at cricket's top table.The Dutch begin their campai

thumb

Pakistan team is beatable: Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan acouple of days ago in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Netherlands will facePakistan tomorrow (October 30) and they are taking encouragement from Zimbabwet

thumb

Netherland appoints Ryan Cook as interim head coach

The Netherlands Cricket Board has appointed Ryan Cook as interim head coach of the men's national team, replacing Ryan Campbell.Ryan Cook has been appointed interim head coach of t

thumb

BCB sack fielding coach Ryan Cook

After much speculation and discussion, fielding coach Ryan Cook was finally dropped from the coaching panel of the Bangladesh team. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided

thumb

Ryan Cook given paternity leave from SL series

Bangladesh fielding coach Ryan Cook has been granted a paternity leave during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.The South African had applied for leave following his pregnant w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.