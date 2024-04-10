
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Romario Shepard
Romario Shepard News
thumb

WATCH : Jasprit Bumrah has revealed the name of a batter he doesn't want to face in IPL 2024.

The five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI), defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home stadium, the Wankhede Stadium, and ended their three

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah reaches 150 wicket milestone in the IPL

Mumbai Indians opened up their account of this season of IPL by beating Delhi Capitals by on Sunday (7th April). Tim David and Romario Shepard's onslaught in the last four overs ga

thumb

Tim David, Romario Shepard out bat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs

Mumbai Indians opened up their account of this season of IPL by beating Delhi Capitals by on Sunday (7th April). Tim David and Romario Shepard's onslaught in the last four overs ga

thumb

Matthew Forde, Romario Shepard star in West Indies thumping win over England to take the series

West Indies beat England by 4 wickets (DLS method) to take the 3 match ODI series by 2-1. Matthew Forde's brilliant 3 wicket haul along with Alzarri Joseph who too picked up 3 wick

thumb

Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series

West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.