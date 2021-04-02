Road Safety World Series 2021 News
Sachin hospitalized with coronavirus
Former Indian right-handed batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized as he continues his battle against the deadly coronavirus.Sachin himself confirmed the news on his officia
Two more players from India Legends test positive for COVID-19
The no. of COVID-19 positive cases around the game is also rising regularly
After Sachin, Yusuf tests positive for COVID-19
Former Indian right-handed batsman Yusuf Pathan is tested positive for COVID-19, who was also part of India Legends squad in Road Safety World Series.It's been one year since the g
Pathan brothers, Yuvraj lead India to Road Safety T20 crown
India Legends have become the champions of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 as they beat their Sri Lankan counterparts by 14 runs in the final in Raipur on Sunday (March 21
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Tendulkar, Lara fire; India through to finals
Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh's batting, India Legends have found themselves into the Road Safety World Series 2021 Final. It was a night for the 90's kids to go ba
Bangladesh Legends finish winless campaign
Bangladesh Legends have ended up as the only team to finish winless in the Road Safety World Series.South African pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk has put on the highest pa
Dilshan powers Sri Lanka to finish at top of the table
Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends have thrashed the England Legends by 6 wickets in their last round robin league match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 t
Bangladesh Legends lose another match
Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o
South Africa pick up easy win over England
South Africa Legends have picked up their second win in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat England Legends by 8 wickets on Thursday (March).This is Engl
Bangladesh concede hattrick defeat as Sri Lanka go on top
Bangladesh Legends have conceded their third straight defeat in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they lost to Sri Lanka Legends by 42 runs on Wednesday (March 1
Dilshan fifty helps Sri Lanka cruise to third victory
Sri Lanka Legends have picked up yet another way-too-comfortable victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat South Africa Legends by 9 wickets on Mond