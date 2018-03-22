Richard Halsall News
Halsall joins Sussex splitting up with Bangladesh
Showing the reason to accompany his sickly father, Bangladesh national team assistant coach Richard Halsall submitted his resignation letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) o
Halsall steps down as assistant coach due to family commitments
Bangladesh's assistant coach Richard Halsall has resigned from his position. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed it on Tuesday.
Helmot appointed as batting coach for Nidahas Trophy
Ahead of the upcoming Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have made notable changes in the coaching panel of the team as the assistant coach Richard Hal
Mustafizur's pace is increasing every week: Halsall
The beginning of Mustafizur Rahman’s career was nothing short but a dream start of international career for a teen performer. The runaway fast bowler, when in the pick of his form,
Hathuru can't score or take wickets: Halsall
Its just about few days ago when Chandika Hathurusingha and Richard Halsall used to work together. Now, Hathurusingha is the head coach of Sri Lanka and Halsall is the assistant co
'Bangladesh settled than Sri Lanka'
Interim coach Richard Halsall has stated Bangladesh much more settled than struggling Sri Lanka side. He is hopeful with the Tigers.Bangladesh will be without a head coach in tri-n
More responsibility for Shakib-Mashrafe: Halsall
Bangladesh interim coach Richard Halsall believes that absence of a head coach will increase responsibility for Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the
Team Bangladesh passes a day - out at coach's residence
The stage is all set for the forthcoming tri – nation series containing Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland. During the ten days conditioning camp in England, in both the preparati
2 pacers, 2 spinners should be the perfect combination: Halsall
Bangladesh fielding coach Richard Halsall returned to Dhaka from London on Monday to join the team's practice ahead of the upcoming tour in India. He spoke to the reporters after t
Halsall disappointment with Bangladesh's recent fielding performance
Richard Halsall, the fielding coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, has termed the dropping catches as disappointing, adding that they are making huge effort to address the pr
Halsall promoted to assistant coach, Samaraweera named batting consultant
Fielding coach Richard Halsall and former Sri Lanka batsman Thilan Samaraweera have been given new duties for Bangladesh. Halsall extended to assistant coach and Samaraweera named