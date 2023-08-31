Reza Hendricks News
Marsh's blistering 92* before Tanveer's four far on debut help Australia to thump South Africa
Australia thumped South Africa by a massive margin of 111 runs on Thursday (31st August) at Kingsmead, Durban. Marsh's blistering 92*, David's firing 68 and Tanveer's four far help
South Africa climb the mountain in a record breaking run chase to level the series
South Africa pulled of a heist to chase down the mammoth 259 in a T20I match. South Africa won the second T20I to level the series by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. They climbed