retirement News
Wagner to hang his boots from international Cricket after Australia series
The veteran Kiwi speedstar Neil Wagner will hang his boots after the Australia series. He announced his retirement today.Wagner will finish with 260 Test wickets from 64 matches, t
Quinton de Kock plans to retire from all formats, SA coach Rob Walter reveals
South African white-ball coach Rob Walter has revealed that Quinton de Kock wanted to retire from all formats of the game after the 2023 World Cup. Walter said that de Kock was pre
Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket
Sunil Narine, all-rounder who won the 2012 T20 World Cup in West Indies, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. Narine, who played his last T20I against
Former RCB player Iqbal Abdulla announces retirement at age of 33
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Iqbal Abdullah announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on Friday.Mumbai left
Thailand Sornnarin Tippoch retires from international cricket
Sornnarin Tippoch, former captain of the Thai women's team, ended her 16-year international career on Wednesday, October 18. The 37-year-old cricketer captained the Thailand women'
Alastair Cook announces retirement from all format of cricket
Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old played for Essex for 5 years after retiring from Test cricket in
Northamptonshire spinner Simon Kerrigan announce retirement
Former Northamptonshire England spinner Simon Kerrigan has announced his retirement from football. Kerrigan, 34, made his comeback at Wantage Road in 2020 but has only played once
Naveen ul Haq to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the end of the upcoming World Cup in India.On Wednesday, September 27, Afghanistan national
Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook will reportedly retire from all forms of cricket after the current 2023 season. Cook, England's leading run-getter in Test cricket, will re
County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career
Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso
Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career
Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke
England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket
Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of