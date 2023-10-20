record News
Shaheen Afridi equals multiple records with fifer against Australia
In the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru, Australia scored 367 runs after 50 overs.Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pro
Imran Tahir breaks MS Dhoni's record in T20 Cricket
After a long wait of 10 years, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won their first CPL title under the captaincy of Imran Tahir. The South African leg-spinner also became the oldest captai
Kohli surpasses Tendulkar's record with a century against Sri Lanka
India's star batter Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI century in the third game of the series against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday, breaking the all-time record held by cricket
Sharma overtakes Dhoni's record of most T20I wins as captain in calendar year
India cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma led his side to a victory in the first T20I against South Africa.He set a captain's record with his win, surpassing MS Dhoni.The record for
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's 40 year old record in 5th Test against England
India cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has broken former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in an away Test series against England
NED vs ENG: England record the highest team score in ODI history
England registeredtheir all-time highest score in ODI cricket history on Friday 17 June. The Three Lions posted a colossal score of 498/4 in 50 overs against PieterNetherlands at t
Liam Livingstone beats the fastest ODI half century for England
Liam Livingstone continues to intimidate bowlers with his batting superiority. The right-hander equaled the record for second-fastest ODI 50 on Friday. He achieved the milestone du
The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A
The Dilhara Fernando Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Congenige Bongoli Randhi Labile Dilhara Fernando (born 19 July 1979) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the international arena. He is a
The Tillakaratne Dilshan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
TillakaratneMudiyanselage Dilshan (October 14, 1976), well known as TillakaratneDilshan is a former Sri Lankan Cricketer and former captain of Sri Lanka National Cricket teams. As
The Nuwan Pradeep Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando (born 19 October 1986), commonly known as Nuwan Pradeep, is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays for all three formats of the gam
The Soumya Sarkar Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Soumya Sarkar (born 25 February 1993) is a Bangladeshi cricketer. He is a left-handed hitter and a right-arm, mid-paced bowler who primarily play as an opening batsman.Soumya Sarka