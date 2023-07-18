Raymon Reifer News
Kevin Sinclair replaces Raymon Reifer in West Indies squad for second Test
Batting all-rounder Raymon Reiferhas been replaced in the West Indies team for the second Test against India,which will begin on Thursday, by spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclai
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite
The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus
West Indies make better use of three-dayer
West Indies go into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with positives from the three-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram. The match has ended in a draw as BC
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an
West Indies Test players return in cricket
Cricketers of the West Indies Test team have returned to training in small groups on Monday at Kensington Oval after the Coronavirus halt on Windies cricket.Due to having extended
West Indies include Bravo and Pollard in reserve players' list
Cricket West Indies have announced their upcoming World Cup camp and the reserve players list which included the ace all-rounders duo- Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard for the upcom
Reifer, Hope orchestrate Barbados' first win of CPL 2018
Barbados Tridents secured a 30-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors.Barbados Tridents have ventured a winning start to their 2018 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign, merit goes