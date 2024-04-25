
Ranji Trophy News
thumb

BCCI set to increase domestic players pay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering increasing the remuneration for domestic players for both First Class and List A Cricket.There is also a line of thi

thumb

Mumbai Cricket Association to pay Ranji Trophy players' match fees in addition to BCCI salaries

The Mumbai Cricket Association(MCA) will begin matching the match fees paid to Ranji Trophy cricketers by theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) beginning with the upcomin

thumb

Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury

The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa

thumb

Indian cricket's snakes & ladders

As players of the calibre of RavichandranAshwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are being left out of matches or tours, themessage is very clear — no player in Team India can take his place

thumb

Lance Klusener joins Tripura Cricket Association as consultant

South Africa’s Lance Klusenerwill be seen once again in Indian cricket. But not with the national team, hewill be seen in domestic cricket in India. He will work as a consultant fo

thumb

Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm

India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,

thumb

Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors, he is burning them: Ashwin

The Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced the squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Testseries against Australia in early January. Sarfaraz Khan, the best

thumb

"I cried", Sarfaraz Khan breaks his silence after not being picked for Australia Tests

Sarfaraz Khan, who has playedwell recently in the Ranji Trophy, has not been called up for the Test seriesagainst Australia at home. Instead of him, Suryakumar Yadav, who has not p

thumb

Prithvi Shaw scores record-breaking 383-ball 379 in Ranji Trophy

At the age of 14, Prithvi Shawcame to attention by playing a record-breaking innings of 546 runs off 330balls in school cricket. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become t

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin

Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav to play upcoming season of Ranji Trophy

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available to play for Mumbai in the upcoming 2022-23 Ranji Trophy from December 20, according to a report.Suryakumar Yadav will participate

thumb

We've seen what that's done to West Indian cricket: Dravid on allowing Indian cricketers to play foreign franchise leagues

India are the only country in thecricket world whose cricketers do not play in franchise leagues of othercountries. This is a bit surprising in the heyday of franchise cricket. Whe

