Ramnaresh Sarwan News
thumb

Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as Selector for West Indies

Former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his role as senior and junior men's panel selector effective immediately for personal reasons. The resignation comes j

thumb

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name

thumb

Gayle apologizes for comments over Sarwan

West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle has said he ‘stand by his comments’ over feelings of resentment at his exit from the Jamaica Tallawahs team.He has admitted that his descr

thumb

CWI expects CPL authority to punish Gayle

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt has strongly hinted that he expects to see action taken against veteran batsman Chris Gayle. It was due to a recent public outbu

thumb

Sarwan hits back at Gayle for 'scandalous' accusations

Former West Indies cricketer and Jamaica Tallawahs current assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has come up with his response to his former team-mate Chris Gayle who accused Sarwan of

thumb

Gayle's allegations baseless, Jamaica Tallawahs clarifies

A few days back West Indies opener Chris Gayle came up with serious allegations against his former team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan who is currently working as an assistant coach of the

thumb

'Sarwan, you are worse than coronavirus right now': Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle signed a three-year deal with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2019. However, the club released him less than a year later. And for this reaso

thumb

Lara and Sarwan to help WI batsmen

In what comes as a massive boost to West Indies and its fans, the legendary Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will work with West Indies batsmen ahead of the first of the two-Test ma

thumb

Lara, Sarwan to work with West Indies for India Test series

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and batman Ramnaresh Sarwan will work with the West Indies batsmen ahead of the Test series against India at home.During West Indies' pre-test

thumb

Sarwan to mentor Windies ahead of WC 2019

Former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan was undoubtedly an unsung hero during his time. He was a specialist batsman capable of playing some good knocks where he stiched some go

