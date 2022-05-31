Ramnaresh Sarwan News
Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as Selector for West Indies
Former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his role as senior and junior men's panel selector effective immediately for personal reasons. The resignation comes j
The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name
Gayle apologizes for comments over Sarwan
West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle has said he ‘stand by his comments’ over feelings of resentment at his exit from the Jamaica Tallawahs team.He has admitted that his descr
CWI expects CPL authority to punish Gayle
Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt has strongly hinted that he expects to see action taken against veteran batsman Chris Gayle. It was due to a recent public outbu
Sarwan hits back at Gayle for 'scandalous' accusations
Former West Indies cricketer and Jamaica Tallawahs current assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has come up with his response to his former team-mate Chris Gayle who accused Sarwan of
Gayle's allegations baseless, Jamaica Tallawahs clarifies
A few days back West Indies opener Chris Gayle came up with serious allegations against his former team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan who is currently working as an assistant coach of the
'Sarwan, you are worse than coronavirus right now': Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle signed a three-year deal with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2019. However, the club released him less than a year later. And for this reaso
Lara and Sarwan to help WI batsmen
In what comes as a massive boost to West Indies and its fans, the legendary Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will work with West Indies batsmen ahead of the first of the two-Test ma
Lara, Sarwan to work with West Indies for India Test series
Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and batman Ramnaresh Sarwan will work with the West Indies batsmen ahead of the Test series against India at home.During West Indies' pre-test
Sarwan to mentor Windies ahead of WC 2019
Former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan was undoubtedly an unsung hero during his time. He was a specialist batsman capable of playing some good knocks where he stiched some go