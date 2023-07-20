Ramesh Mendis News
Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel
Pakistan on the verge of winning the Galle test despite Dhananjaya heroic
Sri Lanka started the day with 135 runs behind of Pakistan and having 10 wickets in hands. But their batters couldn’t show resistance to post an indomitable total on the board.Earl
Sri Lanka crush Ireland to register their 100th test win
Sri Lanka absolutely thumped the Irish by 10 runs and an innings to clean sweep the visitors. With the win they registered their 100th test wins. Dual tons from Nishan Madhushanaka
Spinners Jayasuriya, Mendis help Sri Lanka to leveling the series against Pakistan
GALLE: Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis caught 9 wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-round series equalizer over Pakistan on the fifth and final
Salman scores fifty but Sri Lanka in the driving seat
While the Test was perfectly on balance in the first day, things definitely shifted towards Sri Lanka in the second day. At stumps of Day 2, Pakistan are trailing by 187 runs with
Nathan Lyon shines as Australia hold minor advantage over SL
13 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 212 after winning the toss. Australia in reply ended the day of
Live: Bangladesh bat first; Ebadot, Mosaddek in playing XI
Bangladesh have won the toss and willbat first in the last and final Test against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.In the first Test in Chattog
Sri Lanka announce squad for India T20Is
Sri Lanka Cricket named an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India in India, which starts on February 24th.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play thr
Sri Lanka take the series by 2-0 against West Indies
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 164 runs in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Galle. The home team inflicted a series defeat to the Caribbean 2-0 with this v
Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.
Sri Lankan selectors persist with young players for England tour
Sri Lankan selectors are likely to persist with the same squad of players for the forthcoming England tour, meaning that the three senior players omitted for the Bangladesh tour, D
Live: Sri Lanka bat first with three debutants
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The toss was delayed by 15 minutes with ov