Rajeev Shukla News
BCCI president hopeful of India-Pakistan bilateral series
After 17 years, BCCI officialstraveled to Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, and Rajeev Shukla, vice president, were
Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla praise Pakistan's hospitality after going back to India
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited BCCI officials to watch the 2023 Asia Cup matches in the host country. Following the invitation, BCCI President Roger Binny and Board Vice
BCCI rejects HCA's request, no more changes in World Cup schedule
Only a month and a half left forthe ODI World Cup to begin. Due to various reasons, the ICC has delayed therelease of the World Cup schedule this time. Changes have been seen in th
Rajeev Shukla posts cryptic tweet after India's series win in Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India Vice President Rajiv Shukla posted a controversial tweet on his social media handle after Team India scripted a remarkable 2-1 series win
IPL 2019 likely to be played in Dubai
The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season came to end recently. It was another successful edition of the tournament. In fact, it is the best season of the tourname
BCCI planning to arrange 'Mini IPL'
It has been revealed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are planning to arrange a mini IPL in the future. United Arab Emirates is the likely destination to host the