Rahul Tripathi News
IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande star in Hyderabad's first win
Sunrisers Hyderabad haveregistered their first in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in theirthird match against Punjab Kings. They pick up an easy win of 8 wickets onSunday (
Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.
Shubman Gill century inspires India to series-clinching T20I win over New Zealand
India have defeated New Zealandby a big margin of 168 runs in the last T20I of the three-match series on Wednesdayin Ahmedabad. This is the highest margin of victory in any T20I in
Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka
India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L
Ajaj Jadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India XI for last ODI
Former India cricketer AjayJadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India’s playing XI in thethird and last ODI against Bangladesh on December 10 in Chattogram.India have a
No Kohli in India squad for Zimbabwe tour
India have finally announced thesquad for the tour of Zimbabwe without Virat Kohli. The idea of sending Kohlion a tour of Zimbabwe to bring him back to form, the selectors did no
Rahul Tripathi opens up on his ambition to play for India
Rahul Tripathi is one of the talented cricketers in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman is someone who can absorb the pressure and play as per the situation, which
Umran, Bhuvneshwar star in Hyderabad's fourth straight win
Sunrisers Hyderabad haveregistered their straight fourth wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSunday (April 17) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. With the win against PunjabKings
Tripathi, Markram star as Hyderabad register three wins in a row
Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeatedKolkata Knight Riders by a big margin of 7 wickets in Friday night’s encounterin the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 15. This is their third w
Gavaskar suggests new opening pair for KKR in IPL 2021
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has suggested new opening pair of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as both openers (Shubman Gill &amp; Nitish Rana) especially Gill is struggling
Shakib takes India flight to play IPL
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has left the country to take part in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This time he will play for Kolkata Knight Ride
IPL 2020: Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL’s code of conduct
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahul Tripathi has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the group stage match against Sunrise