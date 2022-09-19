R Sridhar News
Sridhar remembers Pant's reaction to India's 36 all-out in Adelaide
Former India's fielding coach R Sridhar has recalled Rishabh Pant's reaction to India's dismal performance against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide. India were skittled out
Gill is the most complete athlete I've seen: R Sridhar
India's young opening batsman Shubman Gill has indeed cemented his position in the Test set-up. He repaid the faith shown by the Indian selectors and rightly so, he was named in th
Pant can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks: India fielding coach
India fielding coach R Sridhar has termed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as one of the most fearless cricketers in the world right now.Talking about Pant, who top
Indian team management trying to hide player's injury: Reports
The Indian team management is trying its best to hide a player's injury, and even playing him in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. The accusation has been brought into li
Sridhar slam's India's fielding performance
Indian fielding coach R Sridhar has been critical of his side's performance on the field, saying it has been average to say the least in the ongoing series against New Zealand.It i
R Sridhar reveals the best Indian fielder of the decade
Ravindra Jadeja is a terrific fielder of the Indian cricket team. He was the only fielder to save more runs for the team during the World Cup 2019 campaign. He has long been the ba
Rhodes applies for India's fielding coach
It is quite obvious that after India's exit from the world cup, there are possibilities that BCCI may hire a new candidate in their coaching management considering that someone els
CWC 2019: Will Rishabh Pant play semi-finals?
It doesn't matter how many runs a team score but when one of its fielders is a tad sloppy on the field leaking a couple of runs, there are chances that the game may get tilted away