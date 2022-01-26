
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







R Ashwin News
thumb

Ashwin miss West Indies series; Rohit fit to lead

R Ashwin is not available for the upcoming white ball series against the West Indies. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have told that the veteran spi

thumb

Ashwin wants Ishant to take 500 Test wickets

After Ishant Sharma picking up his 300th Test wicket while playing his 98th match to become only the third Indian pacer to reach the milestone, India spinner R Ashwin said he wants

thumb

Ashwin fit to play in next game despite shoulder injury

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed he is fit to play despite suffering a shoulder injury during their opening game of the tournament.It looked like a huge blo

thumb

Would Like to Get Self-Isolated With Ravi Ashwin: Buttler gives a cheeky response

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on hold due to the massive spread of the coronavirus and the tournament is likely to get postpone after India's Prime Ministe

thumb

MCC takes u-turn over 'mankad' dismissal

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who is the upholder of cricket's on-field laws has overturned its own interpretation of this week's IPL 'Mankad' controversy and declared it cont

thumb

Spirit of the game went years ago, it's dog eat dog: Lloyd furious over mankad dismissal

Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the spotlight after the King XI Punjab skipper mankad the English batsman.Since the mankad dismissal, the spirit of the game has been que

thumb

Ben Stokes responds to Warne's tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler have been in the spotlight since the mankading incident took place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichan

thumb

Let the cricket world judge Ashwin's actions: RR Coach

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has been heavily criticized all over the cricket world after mankading Jos Buttler.Rajasthan Royals' head coach Paddy Upton said the cri

thumb

Jones predicts Ashwin to have 'ripper of a series'

Ahead of India's forthcoming tour to Australia, former Aussie batsman Dean Jones has predicted India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to have a 'ripper of a series'.[caption id="attachm

thumb

Ashwin lashes out on 'experts' and former greats

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he is not interested in getting into debate as he does not have any answers for opinions.[caption id="attachment_106347" align="aligncenter"

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.