PSLT20 2017 News
Quetta wins thriller against Peshawar to reach the PSL final

Quetta Gladiators clinched a place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) through a stunning one-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first play-off at the Sharjah Cricket S

Watch: Mahmudullah takes first wicket for Quetta Gladiators

In the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi is in an aencounter with Quetta Gladiators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Quet

Tamim stars in his first match of the season in PSL

Tamim Iqbal has started the Pakistan Super League 2017 season for Peshawar Zalmi with a bang as he scored an unbeaten half-century in his first game of the tournament against Quett

Live: Shakib, Tamim take on Mahmudullah in PSL

Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are going to their national team mate face Mahmudullah Riyad for the very first Time in the history of Pakistan Super League. Quick Link- ম্যাচটির ব

Tamim, Riyad, Shakib's PSL Fixture

Bangladesh Cricket team has just finished their India tour. The cricketers are returning home today. Except three cricketers who are directly going to United Arab Emirates to take

Shakib-Tamim-Riyad fly for PSL from India

Three Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal &amp;amp; Mahmudullah Riyad who have not flown towards mother land with team tigers yet, are ready to join Pakistan Super

Dilshan to replace Shakib for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL-2

In the second season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), two Bangladeshi cricketers will take part. Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, both will be seen to play for Peshawar Zalmi. [বাংল

