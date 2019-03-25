
PSLT20 News
thumb

Sarfraz Ahmed puts on Pakistan military uniform in Quetta celebration

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan's national cricket team captain who led Quetta Gladiators to an emphatic victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League, enrobed a Pakistan Army uniform to ce

thumb

Pitbull apologizes for not performing in PSL 2019 opening ceremony

American rapper Pitbull has seek deep apologizes for not being able to visit Dubai for performing in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League opening on Thursday.Grammy Aw

thumb

Multan Sultans replace Steven Smith with Andre Russell for PSL 2019

Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans on Thursday picked West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell as a replacement for former Australian skipper Steve Smith.The former Aussie

thumb

PCB resold PSL franchise rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resold the rights of sixth edition of the largest franchise based domestic T20 tournament of the country - the Pakistan Super League (PSL).For the

thumb

Akram replaces Afridi as Karachi president

Shahid Afridi parted ways with Karachi Kings, but the Pakistan Super League franchise has found a bigger name in world cricket to replace the flamboyant all-rounder.[caption id="at

thumb

PCB terminates Multan Sultan's franchise rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Saturday, announced that the franchise rights of Multan Sultan with Schon Properties Broker LLC has been terminated.PCB stated the inability to

thumb

Waseem-Inzamam the root of Spot-fixing in Pakistan?

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has said that the spot-fixing scandal that has rocked Pakistan cricket wouldn’t have taken place had former players suspected of being in

thumb

Afridi to miss PSL final

In what might come as a huge setback for Peshawar Zalmi, their star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League final after injuring his hand during the pl

thumb

Bijoy leaves for Lahore to play PSL final

Discarded Bangladesh national opener and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, after much drama, has finally left for Lahore to take part in the final match of the Pakistan Super League

thumb

Kevin Pietersen withdraws his name from PSL final

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has recently confirmed that he would not travel to Lahore to play the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL). [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পিএসএল ফাইনালকে পিট

thumb

Shakib wishes to play in Pakistan again

Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan last played in Pakistan in 2008. There was another chance for him to play in Pakistan in the final of this season's Pakistan Super L

thumb

Shoaib Malik trying to convince foreign cricketers

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started to convince foreign players to visit Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.[caption id="attachment_68000" align="alignc

