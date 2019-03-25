PSLT20 News
Sarfraz Ahmed puts on Pakistan military uniform in Quetta celebration
Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan's national cricket team captain who led Quetta Gladiators to an emphatic victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League, enrobed a Pakistan Army uniform to ce
Pitbull apologizes for not performing in PSL 2019 opening ceremony
American rapper Pitbull has seek deep apologizes for not being able to visit Dubai for performing in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League opening on Thursday.Grammy Aw
Multan Sultans replace Steven Smith with Andre Russell for PSL 2019
Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans on Thursday picked West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell as a replacement for former Australian skipper Steve Smith.The former Aussie
PCB resold PSL franchise rights
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resold the rights of sixth edition of the largest franchise based domestic T20 tournament of the country - the Pakistan Super League (PSL).For the
Akram replaces Afridi as Karachi president
Shahid Afridi parted ways with Karachi Kings, but the Pakistan Super League franchise has found a bigger name in world cricket to replace the flamboyant all-rounder.[caption id="at
PCB terminates Multan Sultan's franchise rights
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Saturday, announced that the franchise rights of Multan Sultan with Schon Properties Broker LLC has been terminated.PCB stated the inability to
Waseem-Inzamam the root of Spot-fixing in Pakistan?
Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has said that the spot-fixing scandal that has rocked Pakistan cricket wouldn’t have taken place had former players suspected of being in
Afridi to miss PSL final
In what might come as a huge setback for Peshawar Zalmi, their star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League final after injuring his hand during the pl
Bijoy leaves for Lahore to play PSL final
Discarded Bangladesh national opener and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, after much drama, has finally left for Lahore to take part in the final match of the Pakistan Super League
Kevin Pietersen withdraws his name from PSL final
Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has recently confirmed that he would not travel to Lahore to play the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL). [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পিএসএল ফাইনালকে পিট
Shakib wishes to play in Pakistan again
Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan last played in Pakistan in 2008. There was another chance for him to play in Pakistan in the final of this season's Pakistan Super L
Shoaib Malik trying to convince foreign cricketers
Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started to convince foreign players to visit Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.[caption id="attachment_68000" align="alignc