PSL 8 News
Did IPL copy PSL's trophy display idea in opening ceremony?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off its long-awaited 16th season yesterday with a star-studded opening ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.The highly anticipated
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al
Digital media ratings PSL 8 higher than IPL, says Najam Sethi
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has claimed that the digital media ratings of the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023
Babar Azam becomes top run scorer in PSL 8
Captain Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi is the top runs scorer of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 in the second eliminator today against Lahore Qalandars at the Gadda
Peshawar Zalmi makes history as first team to reach 50 wins in PSL history
Peshawar Zalmi became the first team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to record 50 wins as they beat Islamabad United on Thursday.After beating Islamabad United on Thursday night
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Lahore Qalandars meets Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 of Pakistan Super League or PSL 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium (March 17). The game starts at 7:00 p.m. local time.Lahore Qalan
Shaheen Afridi played qualifier with fever, says Shahid Afridi
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the qualifiers of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from a fever, Shahid Afrid
PCB changes date of PSL 8 final as rain looms
The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee Najam Sethi on Thursday, announced that the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight has
PSL 8 Qualifier to go ahead as scheduled despite unrest
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that the qualifying match for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier 1 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Qualifier, will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans start the
PSL 8: Khushdil Shah fined for violating PCB Code of Conduct
Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 percent of the match fee for a level 1 violation of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Staff during his side's match
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match 28 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will face Multan Sultans (MUL) in their match 28 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Saturday 11th March.Quetta Glad