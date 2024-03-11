
PSL 2024 News
PSL time schedule changed for Ramadan

Theholy month of Ramadan has begun. After Sehri, the fasting people will fast fora long month by abstaining from food and drink in the evening. This fast isfelt in every corner of

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft

2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha

Shakib withdraws his name from PSL draft

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan plays in franchise leagues in different parts of the world. Shakib hasplayed in numerous franchise leagues around the world including IPL

6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category

21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha

21 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft

21 cricketers from Bangladeshhave entered their names to the draft of Pakistan's franchise league PakistanSuper League (PSL). Among them, there are 6 Bangladeshis in the diamondcat

PSL 2024 to be played between February - March with six teams, PCB confirms

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the February-March window for hosting the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing C

Abdul Rehman name as new head coach of Multan Sultans

In a recent development, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has announced that Andy Flower, their former head coach, has decided to step down from his post.Ab

Middlesex club talks to join Pakistan Super League in 2024

There have been talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and English County Club Middlesex over an agreement for their joint venture in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Discus

