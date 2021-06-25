PSL 2021 News
Multan Sultans clinch maiden PSL title
Multan Sultans have beaten Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday (June 24) in Abu Dhabi to clinch their maiden PSL title.Sohaib Maqsood
Peshawar fielded with 10 men in PSL's second eliminator
Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi had a strange experience on Tuesday (June 22) against their match against Islamabad United due to the controversial decision of the
Zazai, Wells guide Peshawar to PSL 2021 final
Peshawar Zalmi have picked up an another win in the second eliminator against the favorites Islamabad United by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (June 22) to clinch the final spot
Faf du Plessis tweets for first time after nasty collision
South African right-handed batsman Faf du Plessis tweeted for the first time after suffering a nasty collision last night in a PSL game.The second leg of the Pakistan Super League
TikTok signs partnership deal with PSL
Ahead of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which have been scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, the league authority has entered into an interesting partner
PSL 2021 to resume from June 9
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed on Thursday that the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is going to held from June 9.So, the uncertainty over PSL resu
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 with a back injury.The 41-year-old injured his lower back while tra
Mahmudullah, Liton also out of PSL after Shakib
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad and top-order batter Liton Das will miss the Abu Dhabi leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL).Apart from the two, Shakib Al Hasan was another B
Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The rem
PSL officially shifts to UAE
The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be staged in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed.The postponed tournament that is slated for June was ini
Shakib to skip PSL for DPL T20
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 this year, skipping Pakistan Super League (PSL).Shakib was picked by Lahore Qalandars fr
UAE may not host remaining PSL matches due to Covid-19 travel ban
The possibility of arranging the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has minimized after UAE government imposed a ban on