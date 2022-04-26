
Pramodya Wickramasinghe News
thumb

Pramodya Wickramasinghe to be tour selector in Bangladesh, negotiations with Vaas collapsed

Sri Lanka's chief selectorPramodya Wickramasinghe will travel with the team to Bangladesh.According to the well-placedsources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the 50-year-old

thumb

SLC Chief Selector speaks about playing with alternate squad against India

Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe confirmed that the second-string squad will play against India if the current squad failed to sign contracts. India

thumb

Kusal Perera given two tours to prove as a leader

Sri Lanka's new ODI captain Kusal Perera is given two tours to prove himself as a leader and if he fails, Sri Lanka Cricket might look for an alternative.Sri Lanka Cricket has appo

thumb

SLC selectors uncertain on Malinga's return to T20I squad

Sri Lanka Cricket selectors are uncertain on whether their right-arm fast bowler Lasith Malinga will be available for the upcoming T20I squad.Sri Lankan right-arm fast bowler Lasit

thumb

Mahela didn’t influence us on player selection, says chief selector

Sri Lanka's chief selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe denied media reports that former captain Mahela Jayawardane, now on duty in the IPL in India, telephoned him and tried to influen

thumb

Australian physio retains 25-years old friendships with Sri Lankan team

Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members."There is a strong bond

